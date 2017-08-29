PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

MaGCK launches soon at Connections UK

3 Comments Posted by on 29/08/2017

IMG_7835.jpg

MaGCK—the Matrix Game Construction Kit—will officially launch on September 5 at the Connections UK 2017 professional wargaming conference at King’s College London. As soon as it does, we’ll update the MaGCK page here at PAXsims with a link to the order page at The Game Crafter. It all looks excellent, thanks to the graphic artistry of our very own Tom Fisher.

As an added surprise, we will also be publishing our very first MaGCK supplement at the same time—a set of estimative probability cards. These come in seven suits, indicating probabilities of 0/10/30/50/70/90/100%. They can be used in matrix game adjudication, or in pretty much any other context where you want to quickly poll a small group for their assessment of the likelihood of an outcome. They are certainly the perfect geeky stocking-stuffer gift for the methodologically-rigorous intelligence analyst in your life!

IMG_7834.jpg

Many thanks are due to the wargaming team at Dstl (the UK MoD Defence Science and Technology Laboratory) for supporting the development of MaGCK.

3 responses to “MaGCK launches soon at Connections UK

  1. David 29/08/2017 at 4:42 pm

    Cute :-) Are they in spectral order (R-O-Y-G-B-V), or the order shown above (where “violet” would be two places out)?

  2. Rex Brynen 29/08/2017 at 4:43 pm

    They’re not in any order–the colour coding is so that each participant can quickly identify “their” cards.

  3. David 29/08/2017 at 4:46 pm

    Ah, got it: if I could count, I’d have noticed 6 colours vs 7 versions!!

