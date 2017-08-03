PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Simulation & Gaming, August 2017

Leave a comment Posted by on 03/08/2017

sgbar

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 48, 4 (August 2017) is now available.

 

Editorial

Articles

Design Case Study

simulation and gaming journals

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: