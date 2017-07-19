PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

MORS wargaming workshop III

1 Comment Posted by on 19/07/2017

The Military Operations Research Society will be holding its third wargaming workshop on 17-19 October 2017 at the DoD’s Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

You’ll find additional details at the MORS website.

Note that access to the Mark Center by non-US nationals will require submission of a visit request well in advance of the event, even to attend the unclassified sessions. MORS is working on a process to streamline this, which will be announced closer to the date.

Since most embassies will only process visit paperwork for their citizens if they are on official business, non-Americans may be out of luck if they hope to attend in a private or academic capacity (whether or not one holds security clearances).

One response to “MORS wargaming workshop III

  1. brtrain 20/07/2017 at 12:35 am

    “Since most embassies will only process visit paperwork for their citizens if they are on official business, non-Americans may be out of luck if they hope to attend in a private or academic capacity (whether or not one holds security clearances).”

    Not even going to try. Too bad.

