USAWC: Wargaming in the classroom

The US Army War College will be hosting a panel discussion on wargaming in the classroom from 10:00am to 11:30am on Saturday, July 22 at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA. The event is open to the public.

The speakers for the event will be:

Dr. Peter Perla (CNA)

Dr. Jim Lacey (US Marine Corps War College)

Dr. David Lai (US Army War College)

Dr. James Sterrett (US Army Command And General Staff College)

Immediately following the panel, gaming will ensue using games that are currently implemented in some classrooms.