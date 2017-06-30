PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

USAWC: Wargaming in the classroom

1 Comment Posted by on 30/06/2017

The US Army War College will be hosting a panel discussion on wargaming in the classroom from 10:00am to 11:30am on Saturday, July 22 at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA. The event is open to the public.

The speakers for the event will be:

  • Dr. Peter Perla (CNA)
  • Dr. Jim Lacey (US Marine Corps War College)
  • Dr. David Lai (US Army War College)
  • Dr. James Sterrett (US Army Command And General Staff College)

Immediately following the panel, gaming will ensue using games that are currently implemented in some classrooms.

One response to “USAWC: Wargaming in the classroom

  1. RockyMountainNavy 30/06/2017 at 2:23 pm

    This is the best BOGSAT gaming announcement I have seen in a long time! Wish I could make it!

