PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections NL 2017

1 Comment Posted by on 29/06/2017

Connections Netherlands will be held on 13 November 2017 at Fort Hoek van Holland.  You’ll find additional details below.

Connection NL_ Save the Date

conferences

One response to “Connections NL 2017

  1. Hans Steensma 29/06/2017 at 7:35 pm

    3rd Connections NL at a fortress of the Dutch Waterline.

    (2015 Peter Perla), 2016 (Matt Caffrey) and 2017 (Tom Mouat)

    Many more fortresses in place, so there are ample opportunities to host future Dutch Connections and help defend the proliferation of wargaming :-)

    https://pho.home.xs4all.nl/Dutchwaterline/Fortresses%20&%20bunkers/Fortresses+bunkers-index.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: