PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

ATHA webcast: Serious games in the humanitarian sector

Leave a comment Posted by on 20/06/2017

Advanced Training Program on Humanitarian Action will be hosting a webcast on the use of serious games in the humanitarian sector tomorrow (June 21).

ATHA1.png

You can register to participate here.

h/t Melanie Tomsons

conferences, simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: