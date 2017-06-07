Teaching wargame design at CGSC

Today, James Sterrett made a presentation to the Military Operations Research Society’s wargame community of practice on teaching wargame design at the US Army Command and General Staff College. James is Chief of Simulations and Education in the Directorate of Simulation Education at CGSC, and a periodic PAXsims contributor.

This lecture will feature a discussion of game design within the context of professional military education. DEPSECDEF Work talked to the need to incorporate wargaming into the formal military education system. One approach to executing this issue is to offer a course in wargame design to students at multiple levels of professional development. However, questions on how to implement this approach remain: At what point(s) within an officer’s career should they be exposed to wargaming? What aspect of wargaming should be emphasized? What level of proficiency is desired? What portions, if any, of the remaining curriculum should be dropped or modified to accommodate this requirement?

While the lecture wasn’t recorded, you’ll find his slides here. For previous discussion on this same topic, see his earlier (January 2017) blogpost.